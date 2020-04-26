With Europe hit by COVID-19, mango exports from Karnataka look uncertain

With most European countries in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic and many of them going through an extended lockdown period, uncertainty looms over mango exports from Karnataka. Growers producing export-quality fruits are keeping their fingers crossed with limited cargo flight operations.

Even though it is an “off-year” for the mango crop, Karnataka was expecting a yield of about 8 lakh tonnes, with the first batch of fruits harvested from trees with “manipulated” flowering already hitting the markets and fetching a handsome price.

The fruit varieties, mainly Alphonso, Badam, Saindoora, Mallika, Baganpalli and Kesar, are also exported to the Middle East, especially the UAE market, and the United States, but Europe has been the major market and the largest importer of mangoes.

The mango markets, or ‘mandis’, in Ramanagaram and Channapatna have been operating for the past few days. Fruit arrivals are set to go up with harvesting in many mango orchards in the district picking up pace using the local workforce. The Srinivasapura mango market, reckoned to be the largest mango market in Asia, is expected to commence operations in the second week of May.

Horticulture expert S.V. Hittalmani, who retired as the Additional Director of Horticulture, Government of Karnataka, told The Hindu that the State had exported mangoes worth ₹8 crore last year. This year, growers are worried about exports to European nations affected by COVID-19. Efforts are being made to address the uncertainty since these nations should also be in a position to import produce.

Meeting

The major exporters recently attended a meeting chaired by the Minister for Horticulture K.C. Narayana Gowda and claimed to have spoken to traders in the UAE, who have reportedly agreed to import the fruit.

Sources said some cargo planes are “not keen” to transport perishable goods as they are not on the “priority” list at this juncture. Clearances from various departments are also required. Some carriers have been quoting a much higher cost for transporting the produce. “All of this has made exports doubtful,” a source said.

However, the government is in talks with major exporters and ministries on the solution even as some enterprising growers have resorted to smart marketing strategies, including online sale to fruit lovers in Bengaluru city, amid the lockdown.