With 6 lakh participants, Yogathon in Karnataka creates a record

The mass yoga drill was organised by the Karnataka Sports and Youth Empowerment Department

January 15, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A yogathon organised by the Karnataka Sports and Youth Empowerment Department saw a record number of over six lakh participants, in Bengaluru on January 15, 2023.

The Karnataka Sports and Youth Empowerment Department created a new record on Sunday by organising a mass yoga performance, which saw the participation of over six lakh persons.

The Yogathon was organised at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Governor Thaavarchand Gehlot and Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister K. C. Narayana Gowda participated in the event.

Mr. Gowda stated in a release that the earlier record had been held by Rajasthan, where about 1.5 lakh people had participated in a yogathon. He expressed happiness over his department’s achievement. 

