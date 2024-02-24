GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wipro awards schools for best practices in sustainability

February 24, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru-based tech firm Wipro Limited recognised colleges and schools for their best practices in sustainability at its Wipro Earthian Awards ceremony held on Saturday.

The award was constituted to foster integrated sustainability education and acknowledge Indian schools and colleges that actively promote sustainable action and thinking, said Wipro.

The 2023 edition of the Wipro earthian school programme received over 1,200 project submissions, of which 22 winning and 18 shortlisted entries were selected by an independent jury. The teams from the winning schools demonstrated a deep understanding of biodiversity, waste, and water, through a combination of activity-based learning programs and written essays, according to a company statement. Vanita Vidyalaya High School, Belagavi, was awarded for best practices in managing waste.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro Limited, was present at the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.