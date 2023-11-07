HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Winter session in Belagavi likely from December 4

November 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature is likely to start from December 4, though the State government is yet to finalise the dates, U.T. Khader, Speaker of the Assembly, said in Belagavi. It is likely to be held for 10 days, excluding weekly holidays, he told journalists on Tuesday.

He was speaking after a meeting with officials at the Suvarna Soudha. He inspected the venue and its facilities, along with Basavaraj Horatti, Legislative Council Chairman.

Mr. Khader said that he had instructed officials to work hard and ensure that the session is conducted as smoothly as it is done in the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He also instructed officials to ensure regular maintenance of the Suvarna Soudha and not just before the session. He asked officials to ensure flawless functioning of the audio visual systems in the two legislature halls.

He said that officials will facilitate the entry of common people to the Suvarna Soudha during the Assembly session by issuing passes, allow hotels to allot 10% of their rooms for the common people and create a selfie point outside the Suvarna Soudha. He was responding to a request by Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Mr. Horatti asked officials to create a garden in the open land in front of the Suvarna Soudha. He asked horticulture and PWD officials to submit a proposal to the State government. He asked Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa to allow school buses till the main door of the Suvarna Soudha.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that a book with Quick Response codes with all the information regarding the arrangements for the session was being readied.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.