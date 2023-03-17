Wilson Garden traffic police create awareness against drunk driving by beating drums

March 17, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a unique awareness campaign against ‘drink and drive,’ the Wilson Garden traffic police on Friday demonstrated an accident and beat drums at Lalbagh west gate junction on Friday. They also launched a signature campaign and more than 500 people signed it.

Shobha, an inspector from the police station, said: “For the first time in our station limits, we successfully conducted the drunk driving awareness campaign on Friday. We demonstrated the evils of drunk driving for around 45 minutes at the Lalbagh west gate junction. The public response was really good and people voluntarily came and participated in the campaign, including a large number of students,” she said.

“The department is considering drunk driving cases seriously and has decided to create awareness among the public. The campaign will continue till month end. We also urge the public to create awareness among their families and neighbours,” she added.