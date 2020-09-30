Will take action if there is truth in corruption charge: C.T. Ravi

Newly-appointed BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi on Wednesday asserted that the government would take action with respect to allegations of corruption in handling COVID-19 after verifying if there is any truth in them.

“Our party has zero tolerance towards corruption. If anybody has indulged in corruption in COVID-19, it is against humanity. Stern action has to be initiated in such a case. But the issue is that there has to be truth in the allegations of corruption,” Mr. Ravi told reporters after visiting the party State headquarters for the first time after being elevated.

On bypolls

Answering queries on whether the party would prefer newcomer Munirathna or party’s old timer Tulasi Muniraje Gowda for the bypolls to Rajarajeshwarinagar seat, he said the party would choose a candidate who is acceptable to everyone.

On whether he would quit as Minister to focus on the new responsibility, he only said that he would abide by whatever the party directs him to do. “If anybody asks me to choose between the party organisation and the government, my choice is always the former,” he said, indicating that he is willing to step down as Minister.