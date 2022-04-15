Will expose the ‘mahanayaka’ behind the scene: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Eshwarappa and I are part of the ‘same conspiracy’, he says

Eshwarappa and I are part of the ‘same conspiracy’, he says

Batting for RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa who announced his resignation on Thursday, the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has said that both Mr. Eshwarappa and himself were “victims of the conspiracy by one team” and on Monday he would hold a press conference to expose the “mahanaayaka“ behind these conspiracies.

Speaking to presspersons after meeting the family members of Santosh K. Patil, who was found dead after making corruption allegations against Mr. Eshwarappa, Mr. Jarkiholi said it was unfortunate that the contractor and BJP worker ended his life and he would prevail upon the Government to get the required assistance to the wife of the deceased.

The former Minister, who had to quit after a sex CD scandal, said the same team was behind the “conspiracy” against Mr. Eshwarappa. “I will hold a press conference on Monday with the permission of the party high command and would demand a CBI inquiry into the CD case and as well as this case,” he said. Mr. Jarkiholi said Santosh was initially with him in the Congress and had later followed him to the BJP.

‘Use and throw’

Meanwhile, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi told presspersons in Belagavi that the BJP had followed “use and throw” policy with its workers. “The BJP needs workers only to fight for the party and it has happened in the case of Santosh also,” he said.