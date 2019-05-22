Wild tusker being treated for foot injury

A wild tusker has been found suffering from a foot injury at Vadur in Sakleshpur taluk. The Forest Department officials, who have been tracking its movement for the last few days, have provided it with a painkiller. The animal, which has been moving around the area for the last few months, has been named Bhima.

The officials spotted the animal limping on April 21. Since then, the officials with the help of veterinarians, have darted the painkiller three times so far. “We found the animal with the injury last month itself. Since then, we have been tracking its movements, besides providing it with medicine”, said Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests.

Murali, a veterinarian of the Forest Department, has been looking after its treatment. The officer said the animal has been responding to the medicine. “It is showing signs of recovery”, he added.