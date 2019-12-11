Wild elephant electrocuted in Malavalli taluk

A six-year-old elephant was electrocuted when it came in contact with a live electric fence erected to protect paddy crops at D. Halasahalli, near Halaguru, of Malavalli taluk.

According to Forest Department sources, the pachyderm from Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary entered the paddy field of Shivamma in the early hours of Tuesday and touched the electric cables erected around the field.

The farmers noticed the carcass of the elephant later and alerted the forest as well as police department personnel.

The Forest Department will ask the authorities concerned to ascertain the legality of the electric fence erected by Ms. Shivamma [or her family], added the sources.

The post-mortem was conducted at the spot.