Karnataka

‘Why no case against celebration of Godse birth anniversary?’

The former Congress MP R. Dhruvanarayan has sought to join issue with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the FIR lodged by the police against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi by questioning the failure of the Chamarajanagar police to book a case against persons who celebrated the birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

A day after Mr. Bommai justified the FIR by the Sagar police against Ms. Gandhi on the grounds that the Supreme Court guideline is to book a case whenever a complaint is made, Mr. Dhruvanarayan argued that the Congress leader, who is an MP and UPA chairperson, has the right to question the expenditure of funds collected to fight COVID-19 in the country.

He questioned the rationale behind the refusal of Chamarajanagar police to take cognisance of a complaint given by the Youth Congress unit of the district against the celebration of Godse’s birth anniversary on Friday. The Chamarajanagar district police should take the complaint and book a case against those who organised the celebration, he said. “It is their duty,” he added. He suggested that the Chamarajanagar district police was under pressure from the BJP government.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 12:24:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/why-no-case-against-celebration-of-godse-birth-anniversary/article31661388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY