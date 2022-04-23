Why BSY, ask netizens on choice of former CM’s name for Shivamogga airport

They come up with other suggestions

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s announcement earlier this week that Karnataka Government will move a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to name the airport coming up at Sogane near Shivamogga after former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has triggered an intense debate, especially on social media.

While many of the former Chief Minister’s political opponents and common people have opposed the move, a few welcomed it, considering Mr. Yediyurappa’s contribution towards developmental works in Shivamogga district, his home turf.

For the last few months, many within the BJP and a few seers had made the suggestion on naming the airport after Mr. Yediyurappa. A few other names figured too, including that of erstwhile ruler Shivappa Nayaka of Keladi. However, in a public meeting, the then Minister K.S. Eshwarappa argued that Mr. Yediyurappa’s name was suitable for the airport. He also took a delegation to the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum for the same. Elected representatives of the district were part of the delegation.

Stalwarts galore

Many asked how the Government had forgotten stalwarts who either hailed from or were closely associated with Shivamogga, including writers Kuvempu, G.S. Shivarudrappa, U.R. Ananthamurthy, socialist leader Shantaveri Gopalagowda, rulers such as Keladi Shivappa Nayaka and Keladi Chennamma and philosopher-poet Akkamahadevi. The names of former Chief Minister Kadidal Manjappa, backward classes leader S. Bangarappa also figured as options. In fact, the undivided Shivamogga has contributed four Chief Minsiters, the other three being Kadidal Manjappa, J.H. Patel and S. Bangarappa.

A few on social media suggested the name of Prof. B. Krishnappa, founder of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, who was a professor at a college in Bhadravathi, where he began his activities.

Choose neutral

There were also some who felt that naming the airport after any individual is controversial and better avoided. One suggestion was that it be named ‘Malnad Airport’ or ‘Sahyadri Airport’, suggesting that it is an airport for the entire region.

Taking a dig at Mr. Bommai, former Minister Priyank Kharge of Congress asked if the Chief Minister had chosen Mr. Yediyurappa’s name to retain his position or if it was his expression of remorse for ousting him to take his place. He wondered if it was a “consolation prize” for Mr. Yediyurappa, who was being sent to ‘Margadarshak Mandal’, a body of seniors in the party.