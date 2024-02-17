GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Whole generation affected if teacher doesn’t work properly: Karnataka HC judge

February 17, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka High Court judge E.S. Indiresh inaugurating a function at SCAB Law College in Raichur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

E.S. Indiresh, High Court judge, said that a particular field would be affected if a person related to that field did not work properly. But a generation would be affected if a teacher didn’t work and teach properly. He was speaking after inaugurating the golden jubilee programme by SCAB Law College in Raichur on Saturday.

“Teachers play a key role in shaping students’ careers. The country will be in a good position if culture and education are taught. Nearly 140 crore people in India are getting food twice in a day and leading a valuable life because of the Constitution,” he said.

The judge said that the college was developed when there was trouble for students to pay their school fees. Therefore, the efforts should be appreciated, he added.

Basavaraju, Vice Chancellor of the Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi, said that there will be no major impact on society if any field loses its dignity. But society will face a great blow if the education field loses its dignity. “The intentions of the Constitution have not reached everyone. Illiteracy, poverty, and untouchability still exist. Therefore, everybody should do their duty effectively to correct this,” he added.

Nirbhayanand Saraswati Swami of Ramkrishna Ashrama in Vijayapur also spoke.

District and Sessions Judge Maruti Bagade, ISRO scientist Anuradha Desai, Ambapathi Patil, Nadapur Srinivas, Srikanth Rao, Pawankumar Sukhani, and others were present.

