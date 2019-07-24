What next for ‘first rebel’ Ramesh Jarkiholi?

Now that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government has lost its trust vote, what is next for Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was among the first to switch sides from the Congress to the BJP?

While his supporters are ecstatic and are speculating that he is bound to get an important ministerial berth, others are more circumspect. Congress workers believe it will not be smooth sailing for him in the BJP. “He was projected as the man who could be contacted by any disgruntled MLA, but then he was sidelined and leaders like A.H. Vishwanath and S.T. Somashekar were in the forefront. This is an indication of Mr. Jarkiholi’s position in future,” said a former MLA and district Congress committee office-bearer.

More importantly, political observers say Mr. Jarkiholi’s dreams of becoming the Deputy Chief Minister will not materialise if he is disqualified by the Speaker. He plans to field his son Amaranth Jarkiholi or brother-in-law Ambiraya Patil from Gokak, if he is not allowed to contest, a Congress leader said. He said there was demand among party workers to conduct a “reverse operation” and invite BJP leader Ashok Pujari, who was defeated by Mr. Jarkiholi in the 2018 Assembly polls, to the Congress. Mr. Pujari is a Veerashaiva-Jangama leader with clout. He has fought three elections against Mr. Jarkiholi and has gradually reduced the gap between the BJP and Congress votes in successive polls. BJP national president Amit Shah conducted a road show in Gokak to support Ashok Pujari’s campaign last year.

“Even if Mr. Jarkiholi enters the cabinet, it is not certain that he will be district in-charge Minister. Veteran BJP leader Umesh Katti, who has won seven polls, will naturally stake claim to that position,” said a BJP leader.

Mr. Jarkiholi will find it difficult to get tickets to his followers Mahesh Kumathalli and Srimanth Patil, who seem to be following him to the BJP. While Mr. Kumathalli defeated BJP strongman Laxman Savadi in Athani, Mr. Patil defeated senior BJP leader Raju Kage in Kagawad. Now, the BJP has two claimants to these seats. Campaigns opposing Mr. Kumathalli have began on social media.