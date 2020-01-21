What happened at Mangaluru airport was a farce: Kumaraswamy

Describing the actions over the disposal of an explosive material found at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Monday as a “farce”, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that it was not as serious a matter as projected.

Addressing presspersons at Thokkottu on the outskirts of the city, the JD(S) leader said the disposal of the explosive appeared more like a drill conducted on special occasions.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he felt that the explosive was not capable of large-scale damage. “It seems to be a conspiracy created by some organisations to create a rift between two sections of society. It has been publicised on a large scale to create fear among people,” he said.

The former Chief Minister also said that the State government should reveal the “truth” behind Monday’s incident. He also urged the government to take action against organisations spreading fear and working to divide society.

Mangaluru and peace

Without naming anyone, the former Chief Minister said, “Don’t spoil the image of Mangaluru, which is economically vibrant. Don’t create mistrust among sections of society in the coastal belt.”

He also said that during his 14-month tenure as Chief Minister, the situation was peaceful in Mangaluru and the coastal belt. After the BJP came to power, Mangaluru has been hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons, he said, adding that it was so in 2008 as well, when churches were attacked under the BJP regime.

He also said that the recent decisions of the Union government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens were leading to nationwide protests. On other hand, there are some pro-CAA conventions as well. All of this is creating an atmosphere of fear in society, Mr. Kumaraswamy said. He urged the public to be wary of organisations and parties such as the BJP which were “trying to divide society”.

Earlier in the day, at Sringeri, he enquired in a lighter vein if the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner had “put a bomb anywhere else”. He also wondered out loud why such incidents were happening only in Mangaluru.

Harsha meets HDK

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha met Mr. Kumaraswamy during the latter’s brief visit to Mangaluru.

Asked about the meeting, the JD(S) leader said what they discussed could not be divulged. He added that Mr. Harsha had stated that he did not have any role to play in what happened at Mangaluru airport on Monday.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Harsha said, “It was nothing more than a security visit as the former Chief Minister is a protectee. We had a brief interaction about the current scenario and [I] appealed for the cooperation of all to maintain law and order.”