Wenlock Hospital is now fully dedicated to testing, treatment

The Government Wenlock Hospital has now been completely dedicated to COVID-19 treatment and diagnosis.

Following directions by the State government to have a dedicated hospital for COVID-19, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and other officials decided to shift 350-odd non-COVID patients to private hospitals. There were 218 patients in the old block, while 140 children were in the Regional Advanced Paediatric Care Centre of the hospital.

The process of shifting started on March 27 and completed on March 29. Hospital Superintendent Sadashiva said while some were discharged, others were shifted to eight hospitals of private medical colleges in the city. Destitute people were moved to a community health centre and the destitute rehabilitation centre in Pachhanady, he said. Doctors and health staff of the Wenlock Hospital were now working in shifts for COVID-19 cases, he said.

The district administration first set up an isolation block in the hospital’s administration block. The isolation block has now been shifted to the 20-bed AYUSH block of the hospital. The newly built super speciality block has also been dedicated for COVID-19.

Y. Bharath Shetty, MLA, on Monday called a meeting of administrators of private hospitals and asked them to provide good service to 80 dialysis and other patients of Wenlock Hospital. They were asked to be prepared to lend services in case of exigencies for COVID-19 patients.