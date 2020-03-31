Karnataka

Wenlock Hospital is now fully dedicated to testing, treatment

Doctors and health staff of Wenlock Hospital are now working in shifts for COVID-19 cases.

Doctors and health staff of Wenlock Hospital are now working in shifts for COVID-19 cases.  

Over 350 non-COVID patients have been shifted to private hospitals in Mangaluru

The Government Wenlock Hospital has now been completely dedicated to COVID-19 treatment and diagnosis.

Following directions by the State government to have a dedicated hospital for COVID-19, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and other officials decided to shift 350-odd non-COVID patients to private hospitals. There were 218 patients in the old block, while 140 children were in the Regional Advanced Paediatric Care Centre of the hospital.

The process of shifting started on March 27 and completed on March 29. Hospital Superintendent Sadashiva said while some were discharged, others were shifted to eight hospitals of private medical colleges in the city. Destitute people were moved to a community health centre and the destitute rehabilitation centre in Pachhanady, he said. Doctors and health staff of the Wenlock Hospital were now working in shifts for COVID-19 cases, he said.

The district administration first set up an isolation block in the hospital’s administration block. The isolation block has now been shifted to the 20-bed AYUSH block of the hospital. The newly built super speciality block has also been dedicated for COVID-19.

Y. Bharath Shetty, MLA, on Monday called a meeting of administrators of private hospitals and asked them to provide good service to 80 dialysis and other patients of Wenlock Hospital. They were asked to be prepared to lend services in case of exigencies for COVID-19 patients.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 10:27:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/wenlock-hospital-is-now-fully-dedicated-to-covid-19-testing-treatment/article31221552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY