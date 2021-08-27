Karnataka

Weekend lockdown continues in Mysuru

The weekend lockdown in Mysuru will continue with the curbs that were prevailing since the past weekends, and will remain on Saturday (August 28) and Sunday (August 29) in view of the pandemic situation.

There is no modification in the curbs despite Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar’s statement on Friday that he would urge Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to lift the lockdown as the cases were under control in Mysuru as well as in Chamarajanagar.

Permission will be given only for the sale of essential goods from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Milk booths can function till 8 p.m. besides parcel services in hotels.


