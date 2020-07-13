Week-long lockdown imposedin urban areas of Kalaburagi

Taking note of the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the district, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate B. Sharat imposed a week-long lockdown in urban areas, including Kalaburagi, in the district.
In an order issued late on Monday under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 133 of Criminal Procedure Code 1973, Mr. Sharat, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, declared lockdown from July 14 to 20.
Mr. Sharat said in the order that business outlets that would offer essential goods and services such as hospitals, pharmacies and grocery shops would be allowed to operate as usual.
As per guidelines issued with the order, prayers in public places of worships such as temples and Masjids would not be allowed; movement of vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers and autorickshaws, would not be allowed, except for emergencies; all types of goods vehicles would be allowed to operate; petrol pumps shall open only between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.; there would be no inter-taluk buses but a few city buses would operate from the railway station during the arrival of trains; hotels would be allowed to offer home delivery. The order also directed all private hospitals to mandatorily function as usual.
