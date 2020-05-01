Wearing of masks made mandatory in Bengaluru

The wearing of masks, which is fast becoming the new norm the world over, was made mandatory in Bengaluru on Friday.

Violators will be fined ₹1,000 for the first violation and ₹2,000 for the second and subsequent violations. Amidst the relaxation of certain restrictions during the extension of lockdown, the city administration is hoping that this measure will help curb the spread of COVID-19.

People are required to wear masks in all public spaces and in workspaces with more than five persons in the city.

Violators may end up not just paying a penalty, but also with a criminal cases against them.

The police, who have been entrusted with the enforcement, can book cases under Sections 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code for a negligent and malignant act leading to spread of the infection, respectively.

Senior police officials said that criminal cases will be booked only in extreme cases where there is a resistance to the enforcement of the rule.

Bengaluru is one of the last metros to make this mandatory, following Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai. Mysuru recently mandated wearing masks and also announced a penalty of ₹100 for violation.

Health survey

Meanwhile, a universal household health survey, for Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and other COVID-19 like symptoms, will begin on May 5, with the aim of identifying potential cases for testing.

Bengaluru [with 138 positive cases] has fared relatively well in checking the spread of the disease compared to other metro cities in India.

Civic Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said the city was gearing up to the challenge of easing certain restrictions in non-containment zones — like opening standalone shops, restarting of industry — from May 4.

“We are working based on projections of nearly 4,800 odd cases in Bengaluru Urban by the month-end,” he said, but was quick to add it was only a theoretical projection. “Several SARI cases are turning positive for COVID-19 which is a cause of concern. Making wearing masks mandatory and a health survey being initiated are both aimed to prevent a spike in cases. It’s a preventive measure,” he said.

The survey to be conducted is expected to be completed in five days. However, it will depend on how many teachers turn up for the training session to be held on Saturday and be part of the survey. Mr. Kumar has issued an order making it mandatory for teachers to be part of the health survey and that A failure to turn up for the training and survey will be considered a violation of the Epidemic Act, 1897.

In an order, Mr. Kumar stipulated that masks and gloves have to be properly handed over to waste collectors in covers or closed bags as part of sanitary waste. Spitting, urinating and littering of any kind will also be considered a public offence.