‘We will resolve problems of local bodies if elected’

Candidates for Legislative Council polls speak in interction with media

The candidates in fray for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from the dual-member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar local bodies’ constituency have vowed to resolve the problems faced by the local bodies, particularly gram panchayats and their members, if they are elected.

Congress candidate D. Thimmaiah, JD(S) candidate C.N. Manje Gowda, BJP challenger Raghu Kautilya and Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha candidate Vatal Nagaraj were participating in an interaction with the media organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) in Mysuru on Friday.

A total of 6,787 people including members of gram panchayats, town panchayats, town municipal councils and city municipal councils in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, besides Mysuru City Corporation, will be exercising their franchise in the preferential pattern of voting on December 10. While Mysuru district accounts for 4,512 votes, Chamarajanagar district has 2,275 votes.

Dr. Thimmaiah, who sought votes from the members of the local bodies on the strength of the programmes implemented by the erstwhile Congress Government led by Siddaramaiah, promised to represent the members of the local bodies in the Legislative Council if elected.

Mr. Raghu, who claimed to have maintained a contact with the gram panchayat members despite his loss in the last elections, promised to ensure more facilities for the gram panchayat members. Similiarly, JD(S) candidate Mr. Manje Gowda, who is also an ex-army man, said he will work towards ensuring additional aid for the gram panchayats and protect their interests with the same commitment that he had showed to guard the country’s borders.

Mr. Vatal Nagaraj too made out a case for enhancing the facilities extended to gram panchayat members by comparing the incentives given to MLAs and MPs.

However, the candidates, except for Mr. Vatal Nagaraj, were found squirming in their seats when the reporters challenged them to make a public vow against luring the electorate with money and goodies.

While Mr. Nagaraj said he was ready to make a promise in the name of any God that he would not give even a sinlge paisa to the voters, the candidates from the other parties struggled for words while responding to the challenge posed by the reporters.

Mr. Raghu, who did not give a direct reply, said the candidates will stand by the promise to abide by the Constitution made at the time of nomination. Dr. Thimmaiah and Mr. Manje Gowda, however, avoided giving a reply to the poser.

Meanwhile, the personal charges levelled by Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar against Mr. Manje Gowda too came up for discussion during the interaction. While Mr. Manje Gowda said he had already submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India along with a copy of the CD containing the video of Mr. Somashekar’s remarks, Mr. Raghu said questions relating to the issue should be posed only to Mr. Somashekar.

Mr. Manje Gowda said he would stand by his offer to withdraw the fray of the ensuing elections and quit politics if Mr. Somashekar produced evidence to support his allegations.

MDJA President S.T. Ravi Kumar and MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya coordinated the interaction with the reporters