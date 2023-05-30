We will not implement NEP, says Minister

May 30, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnataka will not implement the new National Education Policy (NEP). A decision to this effect will be announced very soon, after a meeting of officers and Ministers, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“We have always opposed the new National Education Policy. It is detrimental to the education sector in general and is surely against the interests of students. We will never accept it. It has elements of saffronisation. It aims at reducing education opportunities for the deprived classes. Most education experts have opposed it. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will constitute a committee of experts who will study the ill effects of NEP and recommend action,” he said.

He said that he was in favour of dividing Belagavi district into smaller districts. It is big and administratively unviable. There can be demands for division into two, three or more new districts. But the State government will take a decision on scientific parametres. That will be final. Now, there are demands for new Gokak and Chikkodi districts. They will be considered, he said.

Bailhongal MLA Mahantesh Koujalagi said that there is a demand for Bailhongal district.

He said that he is not in favour of shifting State-level offices to the Suvarna Soudha. That would be unscientific and would cause inconvenience to the public. “I have opposed it when I was in the Opposition. I oppose it now too,” he said.

However, the government will come up with some solutions to fully utilise the building, he said. He said that the option of holding two Cabinet meetings in a month in Belagavi is being considered.

He said that CID officers will be asked to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the Belagavi Urban Development Authority.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that there is no confusion about distributing money to poor women under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme.

“Mothers-in-law are likely to be heads of the family. They will get the ₹2,000 monthly payment,” she said.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that if a mother-in-law insisted that the daughter-in-law should get it, then the latter will be given the amount.