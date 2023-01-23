We will form government even if we don’t have majority, says Ramesh Jarkiholi

January 23, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

“We will form a BJP government in Karnataka even if the party does not get majority,” the former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Gokak on Monday.

“I am sure that the BJP will win majority seats. But even if that does not happen, the party will form the government. We will do whatever it takes to form our own government,” he said. He was speaking at a party rally.

Mr. Jarkiholi has taken credit for the defection of the 17 Congress and Janata Dal(S) legislators to the BJP that brought down the coalition government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He said that the Congress was an anti-Muslim, anti-Dalit party and that its leaders have no sympathy for the suffering of the poor. He criticised the Congress and other party leaders in Belagavi district.

He said that some very bad elements that were trying to campaign against him in Gokak. “These are like worms in the mud. They raise their head only before elections. They will be sleeping in their burrows for four-and-a-half years, but come to Gokak a few months before elections and speak against me,” he said.

He urged the crowd not to believe rumours that he will be quitting the BJP to join other parties. “It is not true. I will stay in the BJP till the end of my political career,” he said.