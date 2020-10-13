Water released from Sonna barrage into the Bhima

As the Bhima catchment area in Karnataka and Maharashtra is receiving good rainfall resulting in an increased inflow at the Sonna barrage built across the Bhima in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, 65,000 cusecs of water was released from the barrage into the river course on Tuesday.

As per information provided by Executive Engineer of Bhima Lift Irrigation Project Ashok R. Kalal, the barrage was receiving 28,100 cusecs of water.

Since the barrage had swollen due to large quantity of inflow owing to incessant rain and release of water from reservoirs into the barrage and its channels, 65,000 cusecs of water was released into the Bhima in the evening.

Meanwhile, officials cautioned villagers living along the river banks in Afzalpur, Jewargi, Chittapur and Kalaburagi taluks against going to the river for any purpose, or taking their cattle to the river.