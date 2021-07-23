Water release imminent, warn officials

Following heavy rains, inflow into the major reservoirs in Malnad region has been increasing, forcing the officers to issue warnings to the people in the downstream as water could be released from the dams anytime.

The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited, on Friday evening, issued a press release warning the people residing downstream of Linganmakki dam. As of Friday, the water level stood at 1800.9 ft. against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. “The inflow has been increasing. It has already crossed 1 lakh cusecs. If the inflow increases further and water level reaches the maximum, the excess water has to be released from the dam”, the press release said. The officer appealed to the people to shift to safer places along with cattle.

The release of water from the Tunga dam at Gajanur near Shivamogga, which is already full, has been increased. According to the reports on Friday evening, the release of water to river has been increased up to 70,000 cusecs.

In Hassan district, the officers of Hemavathi and Vathole reservoirs have issued warnings that water could be released anytime as the inflow has been increasing. At 6 p.m. on Friday, the water level in Hemavathi stood at 2,912 ft. against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft. and the inflow was 28,981 cusecs.