Water level continue to rise in Krishna and tributaries

Irrigation department officials began releasing 1.25 lakh cusecs of water from the Alamatti dam in Bagalkot district

Irrigation department officials began releasing 1.25 lakh cusecs of water from the Alamatti dam in Bagalkot district

Due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Belagavi and Bagalkot, water level in the Krishna and its tributaries continued to rise on Wednesday.

In order to alert flooding of the backwaters, irrigation department officials began releasing 1.25 lakh cusecs of water from the Alamatti dam in Bagalkot district. For the first time in this season, the outflow has been more than the inflow of 1.04 lakh cusecs.

Though the release from Maharashtra dams was minimal, the discharge into the river was over 1.2 lakh cusecs, due to rain in the pre catchment and catchment areas, officials said.

Water level in the Alamatti on Wednesday, was 517 metres, just two metres below the full reservoir level of 519 metres. However, the storage was 88.503 tmcft, which was 71.94 % of the maximum storage of 123.01 tmcft.

Inflow into the Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha river was 8,400 cusecs, but outflow remained at 194 cusecs, as here was only 16.3 tmcft against 37.3 tmcft.

The Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir on the Ghataprabha at Hidkal had an inflow of 19,693 cusecs and outflow of 114 cusecs. The water levels are 17 tmcft against the gross capacity of 19 tmcft. Outflow at Dhupdal wear was 8,593 cusecs against the inflow of 10,193

Live storage in the Koyna dam in Maharashtra was just 36 percent of the gross storage. The outflow was zero, despite the inflow of 40,000 cusecs, irrigation officials said.

Nine bridge cum barrages in Nippani, Athani and Gokak in Belagavi district were submerged. But villagers were using alternative routes.

DC Nitesh Patil, CEO H.V. Darshan and SP Sanjeev Patil visited flood prone areas in the district on Wednesday.