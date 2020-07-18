Water from KRS, Kabini to canals from July 28

Farmers in KRS and Kabini command area can rejoice as the Irrigation Consultative Committee has decided to release water to the canals from July 28.

This was decided at the committee meeting held at KRS in Mandya district on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and Mandya district in-charge Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda.

The meeting resolved to release water to help irrigate the standing crops and to fill up the tanks in the downstream area as the inflow to both the KRS and the Kabini dam was steady and the reservoir levels were increasing.

The officials were directed to complete all canal repair works within that time so that there was no further delay in release of water. Senior officials from the Irrigation Department and CADA office apprised the Ministers of the availability of water in the reservoirs and said that nearly 2 tmc ft to 2.5 tmc ft of water was required to help fill up the tanks.

The issue pertaining to releasing water from the dams to the canals was first raised 10 days ago consequent to which a meeting was fixed on Saturday. The Ministers accompanied by other elected representatives of Mysuru and Mandya districts also visited the KRS dam and offered prayers at the altar of the statue of goddess Kaveri at Brindavan Gardens.