Water discharged from four crest gates of Harangi dam

Madikeri MLA offers ‘bagina’ as inflow into reservoir goes up following heavy rains in catchment area

Water from Harangi dam near Kushalnagar in Kodagu was released into the river through the four crest gates on Saturday following an increase in the inflow into the dam due to heavy rains in its catchment area.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan offered ‘bagina’ to the brimming dam and 1,200 cusecs was discharged into the river after opening all four gates of the dam. A flood alert was issued on Friday after the inflow went up in view of heavy downpour in the catchment area. The dam engineers are expected to increase the outflow based on the extent of inflow and therefore the people living on the banks of Cauvery have been asked to move to safer places as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ranjan said he had offered ‘bagina’ to the dam on July 16 last year. This year, ‘bagina’ was being offered much earlier since the dam is three feet short to attain its full reservoir level. However, water was being discharged much earlier for safety reasons.

“All precautions have been taken so that surplus water discharged into the river from the dam will not cause any harm to the people,” he said, in reply to questions on the floods in Kushalnagar in 2018 and 2019 due to sudden release of water from the dam.

Mr Ranjan said Kodagu has been experiencing good rains since last one week. The Harangi dam is nearing FRL in view of incessant rains.

Special package

The MLA sought a special package for Kodagu as its roads, power supply network, bridges and other infrastructure facilities are getting damaged in rains almost every year. “Cauvery originates in Kodagu and the river meets the drinking water needs of many. In this regard, Kodagu deserved special grants for its infrastructure development. I urge Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to consider the package for Kodagu,” he said.

The government has released a sum of ₹10 crore for desilting works. In November, desilting work will be taken up in places located on the Cauvery bank in Kodagu and also in Kushalnagar’s Sai and Kuvempu localities, which witnessed floods.

When reporters asked what steps have been taken to prevent floods in Kushalnagar, the MLA said he has been personally monitoring water levels, inflow and other details from the Harangi dam engineers on a daily basis. All precautions are in place and the engineers are on alert. They report to me daily on the levels and inflow. There is a system in place, he explained.

On frequent tremors being felt in parts of Kodagu, especially in Chembu on Dakshina Kannada district border, he said precautionary measures are necessary and spoke about the cracks developed on some hilly areas in the district in 2018 and 2019.