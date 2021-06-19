Watch | NDRF team tries to reach out to a young man caught in floods in Belagavi
A video showing NDRF team's attempt to reach out to a young man caught in floods in Veda Ganga river near Sidnal village in Belagavi district on Saturday
Printable version | Jun 19, 2021 4:32:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/watch-ndrf-team-tries-to-reach-out-to-a-young-man-caught-in-the-floods-in-belagavi/article34858203.ece
