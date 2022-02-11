Watch | Hijab-clad girls stopped from entering exam hall

Alleged incident took place in Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences

Authorities in Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) did not allow hijab-clad Muslim girls to appear for the BSc Nursing examination on February 10.

Adnan Imtiyaz, a student, complained that officials had been stopping girls from appearing for the examination. He shared a video clip of an examination hall where an examiner stops girls from entering the hall and stands guard outside. He asks them to remove their hijab if they want to be allowed to appear for the examination.

Chandrakant Chillargi, Director, BRIMS, said the authorities were following oral orders of the High Court issued on February 10.

Mohammad Yusuf Raheem, writer and activist, criticised the college authorities saying they were acting in a hurry. “They are acting on oral orders, whereas they should have waited for an order by the government, based on the oral observation of the court. Otherwise, they take years to follow court orders,” he said. He suspects a ploy to deprive minorities from getting access to education.