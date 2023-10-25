HamberMenu
Watch | All about 'Huli Vesha' or tiger dance of coastal Karnataka

All about ‘Huli Vesha’ or tiger dance of coastal Karnataka
| Video Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Tiger dance appears to have its roots in the animal worship tradition to appease the big cats so that they do not harm farming animals.

October 25, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 12:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The tradition of performing tiger dance by donning ‘Huli Vesha’ during Dasara or Navaratri celebrations is in vogue in Karnataka’s coastal belt, especially in Mangaluru

Started by Bajilakeri Krishnappa back in 1928, it has remained a family team for 95 years.

The tiger dance appears to have its roots in the animal worship tradition to appease animals so that they do not harm their farming animals.

According to mythology, tiger is the vehicle of Goddess Durga.

These troupes mainly perform during Dasara though a few of them perform during other occasions like Sri Krishna Janmasthami and temple fairs.  

Members of Mulihitlu Friend Circle Jagadamba Huli team in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Members of Mulihitlu Friend Circle Jagadamba Huli team in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dancers paint their bodies using chemical paint after a through shave and bath using channa dal flour.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Raviprasad Kamila

Visuals: H.S. Manjunath

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

