All about ‘Huli Vesha’ or tiger dance of coastal Karnataka

October 25, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 12:12 pm IST

The tradition of performing tiger dance by donning ‘Huli Vesha’ during Dasara or Navaratri celebrations is in vogue in Karnataka’s coastal belt, especially in Mangaluru

Started by Bajilakeri Krishnappa back in 1928, it has remained a family team for 95 years.

The tiger dance appears to have its roots in the animal worship tradition to appease animals so that they do not harm their farming animals.

According to mythology, tiger is the vehicle of Goddess Durga.

These troupes mainly perform during Dasara though a few of them perform during other occasions like Sri Krishna Janmasthami and temple fairs.

Dancers paint their bodies using chemical paint after a through shave and bath using channa dal flour.

Reporting: Raviprasad Kamila

Visuals: H.S. Manjunath

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S