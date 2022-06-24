“Ward maps will be uploaded soon”

Proposed delimited ward maps will be put out at zonal offices and corporation headquarters as well as on a soon-to-be ready website

Following several residents groups and opposition Congress taking objections to the city’s civic body publishing only ward boundaries and not maps, Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath announced that ward maps will be put before the public on Friday.

“All the proposed delimited ward maps will be put out at the zonal offices and the corporation headquarters for the public to view them and submit their objections. If there were 198 wards, we could have displayed them at ward offices. But with the wards increasing, we cannot do that now,” he said.

Can’t submit objections online

These ward maps will also be uploaded on a website https://bbmpdelimitation2022.com , very soon. “We are preparing the maps and will be uploaded soon,” Mr. Giri Nath said, adding they were trying to ensure the maps were uploaded online by end of Friday. However, citizens can only use the website to refer to the delimitation and ward maps and won’t be able to submit their objections online.

“The state government in its notification has mandated that objections can be submitted only at Room 436, ACS, UDD, Vidhana Soudha. So despite making a provision for submitting objections online earlier, we are not allowing the same now. Citizens have to either go to Vidhana Soudha or send in their objections by post,” he said.