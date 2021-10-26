Karnataka

Walkathon flagged off

Prabhakar Kore, KLE society chairman, flagged off a walkathon in Belagavi as part of World Spine Day on Sunday.

He walked along with teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru medical college from Rani Channamma circle to Prabhakar Kore hospital. This year’s theme was Back 2 Back, to create awareness about maintaining a healthy back, he said. He spoke against sedentary lifestyles.

V.A. Kothiwale, Registrar, KAHER, N.S. Mahantshetti, Principal, Rajesh Powar, Vice Principal and others were present. The Department of Neurosurgery had organised the event.


