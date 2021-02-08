Karnataka

Wake up, Kumaraswamy tells govt.

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday cautioned the government to wake up to the development of religious leaders leading social movement on behalf of people of their castes seeking reservation. Speaking to reporters at Channapatna, he said the government should wake up before these caste-based movements become misguided. “At the same time, the government should also respect the feelings of the religious heads,” he said.

Related Topics
Reservation
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2021 1:13:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/wake-up-kumaraswamy-tells-govt/article33777169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY