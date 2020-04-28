‘Waive taxes, surcharge on fuel to helpState-run transport undertakings’

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi has urged the Union government to support State-run transport undertakings, KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC, that have suffered huge losses due to lockdown.

At a videoconference with the Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, Mr. Savadi said that these transport corporations were facing such serious financial problems that it had become difficult to pay salaries to their staff.

The Centre should waive all taxes and surcharge on fuel. It should also exempt transport corporation vehicles from toll payment on highways, he said.

He urged the Centre to come up with an insurance scheme for drivers and cleaners of goods vehicles and also tour vehicles of private companies. Mr. Savadi sought financial support for mobile flu clinics that are being run by KSRTC and State transport undertakings.

Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Department Minister Govind Karjol sought the Centre’s support in taking up road and bridge construction and other such works.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel, Principal Secretary Transport Gaurav Gupta and other officers were present.