GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Voter slips with QR codes helps locate polling booths in Mysuru

April 16, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Voters in Mysuru are getting QR coded slips that can help them to track their polling stations.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer K.V. Rajendra said in Mysuru on Tuesday, April 16, that voter slips with QR codes are being distributed to the electorate in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. The initiative helps to encourage people to come forward to vote and thereby increase voting percentage

“By scanning the QR code, voters get details on their polling stations,” he said, after launching a SVEEP drive organised by the District SVEEP Committee and the CESC outside the palace. A jatha was also held on the occasion to spread voter awareness with only a few days left for the polls.

He said the booth-level officers will visit every house and distribute the voter slips.

G. Sheela CESC MD, expressed confidence in increasing the voting percentage and called for increasing the number of voter awareness drives to motivate the voters to cast their ballot.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.