Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

‘Vote from home’ for the elderly and disabled in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency from April 13 to 17

April 12, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘vote from home’ by the senior citizens and physically disabled persons will be held in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency from April 13 to 17.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Election Officer for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, said the officials had made arrangements for senior citizens above 85 years and persons having physical disability over 40 per cent, to vote from home.

The officials, who had already collected the required information from the eligible senior citizens and physically disabled persons, will be conducting the ‘home voting’ exercise between April 13 and 17 according to a schedule drawn up by them for different assembly constituencies falling under Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

According to an official statement, ‘home voting’ will be held from April 13 to 14 in Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, and Chamundeshwari assembly constituencies. In Chamaraja and Periyapatna Assembly constituency, the ‘home voting’ will be conducted from April 14 to 15. In Hunsur assembly constituency, the ‘home voting’ process will be held from April 15 to 16.

In Virajpet and Madikeri assembly constituencies, which are also part of Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, the ‘home voting’ process will he held between April 15 and 17.

When the elections were announced on March 16, the authorities had identified a total of 30,902 persons above 85 years and another 21,509 physically disabled persons in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

In a note issued on Friday, Mr. Rajendra said the officials had collected the data of Absentee Voters Senior Citizens (AVSC) and Absentee Voters Physically Disabled (AVPD) as per the directions of Election Commission of India and entered the same into ‘Electone’ software to facilitate ‘home voting’ for them.

Comments

