‘Vote from home’ for elderly and disabled in Chamarajanagar LS constituency from April 13 to 18

April 12, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The “Vote from Home” process for the elderly and disabled persons in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency will be held from April 13 to 18.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Shilpa Nag, who is also the election officer for Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency, held a meeting with assistant returning officers of all Assembly segments of the constituency and representatives of political parties on Friday and said arrangements will be made to facilitate the elderly voters aged above 85 years to “Vote from home”.

Pointing out that data about the elderly and disabled voters had already been collected and entered into ‘Electone’ software, Ms. Nag said there were a total of 26,019 voters, who were above 85 years, and 25,589 physically disabled persons in the Lok Sabha constituency comprising eight assembly segments. Out of them, 982 elderly voters and 455 disabled voters had opted for ‘Vote from home’. The remaining have preferred to come to the polling booth and cast their vote, she said.

The election officials had already distributed Form 12 D to the elderly and disabled voters, and a total of 96 teams had been constituted to implement the “Vote from home” facility in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. The teams, which have been given a route map, will be accompanied by Booth Level Officers, Micro Observer, Police official and a videographer.

In the event the elderly or disabled persons, who had opted for “Vote from home” facility were not present at their home, steps will be taken to provide them with a second opportunity. The agents deputed by political parties will also be able to view the ‘Vote from Home’ process, Ms. Nag said.

Elderly or disabled persons, who are unable to cast their vote on their own at the polling booths, will be allowed to take the assistance of a person aged above 18 years, provided the assistant does not influence the voter.

Postal Ballot

Meanwhile, the persons deputed for essential services will be given the option to exercise the postal ballot from April 19 to 21 at the postal ballot centre set up at room no. 6 in the old KDP auditorium in the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

A total of 701 persons eligible to exercise the postal ballot had been identified in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.