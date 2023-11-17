HamberMenu
‘Vittala Vaibhava’ dance fest in Hubballi on Sunday

November 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 400 students of Bharatnatyam will be presenting 40 different compositions of Purandara Dasa during the ‘Vittala Vaibhava’ dance festival to be held in Hubballi on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, the president of Mayur Nrutya Academy Vidushi Hema Waghmode said that saint poet Purandara Dasa had described Lord Vittal in several of his compositions and they had chosen 40 of them for the dance festival.

Along with students from different localities of Hubballi, students from Laxmeshwar, Saunshi, Lingasagur and Kalaghatagi were being trained in the academy and out of them 400 have been chosen to be part of the dance festival, she said.

During the dance festival table exponent Nagaling Muragi, who recently received doctoral degree for his research in Tabla Art, would be felicitated. The president of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthal Rural Development Project Santosh R. Shetty, Girish D. Upadhyay of Chinmaya Seva Samiti and principal of RN Shetty Vidyaniketan Sridevi N. Kamath will be guests for the inauguration of the dance festival.

Five students who recently cleared the dance examination would also be felicitated on the occasion, she said.

