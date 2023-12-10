Vishwakarma Samaj office-bearers decide to submit resignation

December 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Yadgir

Office-bearers of the District Vishwakarma Samaj in six taluks of Yadgir district have decided to submit mass resignation to their respective posts in protest against neglect by State unit president K.P. Nanjundi.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday, working president of Shorapur taluk unit Balbhima Vishwakarma said that Mr. Nanjundi became MLC during the BJP government with support from the community. But, he, in return, has done nothing despite several reminders to take steps to uplift the community.

He said that Mr. Nanjudi has been negligent towards the community which has resulted in the community members getting upset with him. He has forgotten the promise that he made of giving ₹2 lakh to Kalikadevi temple in Shahapur city for development when he visited it, Mr. Vishwakarma reminded him.

Mr. Vishwakarma also said that Mr. Nanjundi has declared his support to the Kantharaj Commission report on caste census, though it has indicated wrong numbers so far as the Vishwakarma population is concerned.

“The Vishwakarma community with all sub-castes has a population of 45 lakh but in the report it has been shown only to be 15 lakh. Despite this injustice, Mr. Nanjudi has supported it intead of demanding for resurvey like other forward communities,” he added.

“We the office-bearers of all the six taluk units in the district have already decided not to be with these organizations and we will submit our resignations to our respective posts,” he said.

Mounesh Vishwakarma, Anand Viswakarma, Devindrappa Vishwakarma, Veeresh Vishwakarma and Rajesh Vishwakarma were present.