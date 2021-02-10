Karnataka

Virtual meet on entrepreneurship promotion on February 12

A virtual meet on ‘Promoting Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in Coastal Karnataka’ open to all will be organised by various stakeholders of the education system on February 12 between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. via the Webex platform.

A release from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) said the meet will be jointly organised by MAHE, Mangalore University, NITK Surathkal, Nitte (Deemed to be University), Yenepoya University, Srinivas University, CII Mangalore Chapter, and IKP. Various State and Union government departments have supported the programme.

Vice Chancellors of regional universities, Director-NITK, Chairman-CII Mangalore Chapter, representatives from various government departments, President-ISBA, Co-founders of leading companies of the region and CEOs of Incubators of the region will be the panellists.T.V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education Services Pvt. Ltd., will deliver the keynote address.

The meet is open to the students, faculty, entrepreneurs, industry professionals and all associated with developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the region. The Webex link to join is http://tinyurl.com /2767nq2p.

