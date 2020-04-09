Virology lab set up at KIMS in Hubballi

Amid complaints of neglect of North Karnataka, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given permission for starting a SARS-CoV-2 testing laboratory in the region’s premier medical institution Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital in Hubballi. The facility was formally launched on Wednesday.

In the absence of a testing laboratory, hitherto, throat swabs taken from suspected patients of COVID-19 pandemic from across North Karnataka were either sent to the Bengaluru or Shivamogga laboratory for tests.

Speaking to presspersons after an inspection of Swab Collection Booth and the SARS-CoV-2 Testing Laboratory set up in the Microbiology Department of KIMS here on Wednesday, Minister for Industries Jagadish Shettar said that Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi called him on Tuesday night to inform him about the permission given by ICMR for setting up the laboratory.

“With the facility functioning from Hubballi now, we will be able to get test results within 24 hours instead of sending samples to Bengaluru and Shivamogga and waiting for results. In the new facility, at least 40 samples can be tested daily,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that the KIMS Director had placed a demand for RNA Extract Machine which would help in testing a minimum of 100 samples per day and efforts are being made to get the requisite sanction for it. “This apart, a testing facility will be set up in Belagavi and ICMR is expected to give permission,” he said.

The Minister said that the State government was providing all basic infrastructure for setting up the testing facility.

“At present, three microbiologists are working in the laboratory and the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad has written to the Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University to get the services of two more microbiologists from the university,” he said.

On the assault on ASHAs in Chikkodi in Belagavi district, he said that necessary direction had been given to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police for taking action against those involved in the attack.

Earlier, office-bearers of Young Indians and Ladies Circle India handed over the Swab Collection Booth to KIMS authorities. MLCs S.V. Sankanur and Pradeep Shettar, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani, Medical Superintendent Arun Kumar, Srinivas Joshi and others were present.

Also, another Swab Collection Booth developed by Prakash Sankanur of Gadag was handed over to KIMS authorities by Mr. Sankanur.