Vinay Kulkarni allowed to attend funeral

The former MLA Vinay Kulkarni was released from the Hindalga Central Prison here to attend the funeral of his father in-law Gangappa Shintri in Yadravi village in Belagavi district on Sunday.

The former MLA has been an inmate of Hindalga Jail since the CBI named him as an accused in a charge-sheet in relation to the murder of the former zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar.

Two vans of the District Police took the accused from the jail to the village and brought him back, prison authorities said.

He had obtained permission from the court to visit his in-laws place for the funeral.

Gangappa Shintri died of a heart attack on Sunday. He was among the accused in the building collapse case in Dharwad that claimed 19 lives. His daughter Shivaleela is married to Vinay Kulkarni.