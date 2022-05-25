Vijayendra has not been neglected, says Narasimha Naik

MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board Narasimha Naik has reiterated that B.Y. Vijayendra has not been neglected while giving others ticket to contest Legislative Council elections. “He (Mr. Vijayendra) has the strength to win Assembly elections. Thus, he was not given party ticket for the Council elections,” he added.

He was talking to media persons in Yadgir on Wednesday.

He asked did the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa demand ticket for his son? There is no question of anyone thinking differently for not being given party ticket, he added.

“This time, party ticket were given to those who did not wish to contest Assembly elections. But, Mr. Vijayendra has ample strength to win any election by himself and also play a big role in helping BJP candidates win elections. Thus, he will contest the next Assembly elections and win and also become a Minister in the next BJP Government,” Mr. Nayak said.

He said that they all will fight Assembly elections under the guidance of Mr. Yediyurappa and work together to reach the development programmes taken up by the BJP Government to the people.

Criticising the Congress for spreading rumours against the BJP, he said that “it has never said anything good about us.”