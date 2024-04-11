Vijayendra campaigns in Chamarajanagar

April 11, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday campaigned for the party candidate for Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency S. Balaraj in Kollegal.

Mr. Balaraj, who has been fielded against Congress candidate Sunil Bose, has been campaigning with his supporters in the constituency, informing about the ten-year rule of Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

He has been seeking the people’s support citing the stable administration of the Modi government.

Accompanied by former MLAs Niranjan Kumar, N. Mahesh and other leaders, Mr. Vijayendra sought support for Mr. Balaraj.

The constituency is witnessing a keenly fought battle with the son of Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa in the poll fray. Mr. Bose was chosen amidst many aspirants.

The BJP chose to field Mr. Balaraj as sitting MP and senior BJP leader V. Srinivas Prasad announced retirement from electoral politics. His support in the ensuing elections matters as he has been in the political life in Chamarajanagar since over five decades.

Mr. Balaraj visited Mr. Prasad twice seeking his support as he enjoys considerable clout in the constituency.

BJP General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, the party’s in-charge of Karnataka, who visited Nanjangud, has expressed confidence that the party candidate will romp home.