GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vijayendra campaigns in Chamarajanagar

April 11, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday campaigned for the party candidate for Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency S. Balaraj in Kollegal.

Mr. Balaraj, who has been fielded against Congress candidate Sunil Bose, has been campaigning with his supporters in the constituency, informing about the ten-year rule of Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

He has been seeking the people’s support citing the stable administration of the Modi government.

Accompanied by former MLAs Niranjan Kumar, N. Mahesh and other leaders, Mr. Vijayendra sought support for Mr. Balaraj.

The constituency is witnessing a keenly fought battle with the son of Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa in the poll fray. Mr. Bose was chosen amidst many aspirants.

The BJP chose to field Mr. Balaraj as sitting MP and senior BJP leader V. Srinivas Prasad announced retirement from electoral politics. His support in the ensuing elections matters as he has been in the political life in Chamarajanagar since over five decades.

Mr. Balaraj visited Mr. Prasad twice seeking his support as he enjoys considerable clout in the constituency.

BJP General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, the party’s in-charge of Karnataka, who visited Nanjangud, has expressed confidence that the party candidate will romp home.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / Mysore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.