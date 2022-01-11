Vijayapura’s Jnyana Yoga Ashrama seer admitted to hospital with broken leg

Sri Siddeshwar Swami has been admitted to the Kanheri Math Hospital near Kolhapur

Sri Siddeshwar Swami of Vijayapura based Jnyana Yoga Ashrama fractured his leg after falling in Kerur village near Chikkodi in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Monday night.

The seer, who was camping in Kerur for his month-long discourse, had a fall in the bathroom of a devotee in the outskirts of the village. He called out for his assistants, who brought him out. The assistants called a local doctor to check up on the seer after noticing a swollen leg. On the doctor’s advice, Sri Siddeshwar Swami was admitted to the Kanheri Math Hospital near Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

The seer will undergo scanning and surgery if needed at the hospital, a doctor from Kerur said.