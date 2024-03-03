GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi in hospital

He underwent a surgery to remove a minor blood clot in the brain

March 03, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Jigajinagi is the Lok Sabha member from Vijayapura

Ramesh Jigajinagi is the Lok Sabha member from Vijayapura | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Vijayapura MP and BJP leader Ramesh Jigajinagi has been admitted to the KLE Society Hospital in Belagavi after he complained of some discomfort on Saturday.

He has undergone a surgery to remove a minor blood clot in the brain. The operation has been successful and he is recovering.

The MP will be discharged soon, his son and BJP leader Vinod Jigajinagi told reporters in Vijayapura on Sunday.

Vinod Jigajinagi said that his father suffered from an emotional shock after his elder sister Radhabhai died two days ago.

“This led to minor clotting in the brain. He complained of discomfort while he was travelling in Belagavi district and was admitted to hospital. Doctors took immediate action and my father is fine now. He has been advised complete rest,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Appu Pattanashetty has urged people not to believe in rumours about the MP’s health.

“People are spreading rumours saying that Ramesh Jigajinagi has suffered a heart attack. It is not true. Such rumours are politically motivated. No one should believe in them,” he said.

In January this year, Ramesh Jigajinagi was treated for a few days in a private hospital in Bagalkot after he complained of breathlessness.

