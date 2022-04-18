Vijayanagara Empire’s superior knowledge in science and architecture thrills Nadda

Hampi is a manifestation of our glorious past, says BJP national president

BJP National President J.P. Nadda during his visit to Sri Vijaya Vittala Devasthanam in Hampi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hampi is a manifestation of our glorious past, says BJP national president

After participating in the valedictory of the State Executive Meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Hosapete on Sunday, national president of the BJP J.P. Nadda visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in Vijayanagara district on Monday.

His wife Mallika and children accompanied him.

The BJP chief began his tour in the erstwhile capital of the glorious Vijayanagara Empire by offering special puja to Lord Virupakasheswara in the morning. He then visited Saasivekaalu Ganesha, Kadalekalu Ganesha, Kamal Mahal, Elephant Stable, Vijaya Vittala Temple and other monuments in the historical town.

Speaking to media representatives later, Mr. Nadda said that he was excited visiting the World Heritage Site.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda during his visit to Mahanavami Dibba in Hampi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

“I am fortunate to be in Hampi, the capital of the glorious Vijayanagara Empire. The visit has helped me learn more about the Vijayanagara Empire, people’s superior knowledge in science and architecture at the time and the administrative set-up that was in place during the time. Hampi is a manifestation of our glorious past,” Mr. Nadda said.

Terming the listing of the Hampi monuments in the UNESCO Heritage Sites as the right action, Mr. Nadda said that the place is historically important as it showcased the glory of the Vijayanagara Empire.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi often advises us to visit historical places that demonstrate our glorious past. By visiting Hampi, I realised the importance of his words. The monuments, which are architectural marvels, tell us the story of our past. They demonstrate the richness of the Vijayanagara Empire and its superior knowledge in art and architecture,” Mr. Nadda said, while pointing to the need for working towards the restoration of the pride and the glory of Vijayanagara Empire.

BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, party’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi, district president Channabasavanagouda Patil, Tourism Minister Anand Singh and others were present.