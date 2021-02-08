Vijayanagara becomes 31st district

The State government on Monday issued a notification demarcating boundaries of the newly-formed Vijayanagara district. This is the 31st district of the State.
The government did so in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of section 4 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. Vijayanagara was carved out from Ballari district.
The six taluks that come under Vijayanagara are: Hosapete, Kudligi, Hagaribommanahalli, Kotturu, Hoovina Hadagali, and Harapanahalli. Hosapete is the headquarters of the new district.
Ballari district has five taluks - Ballari, Kurugodu, Siraguppa, Kampli, and Sanduru - with Ballari as its headquarters, said the notification.
On November 18, 2020, the Karnataka Cabinet approved formation of Vijayanagara district, following pressure from Infrastructure Development, Haj, and Wakf Minister Anand Singh. Mr. Singh, who quit the Congress in 2019, later won the bypolls and became a Minister in the BJP government.
The Opposition Congress had strongly opposed the bifurcation of Ballari, claiming that it could lead to linguistic conflict between Telugu-speaking and Kannada-speaking people in the district.
