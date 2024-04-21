Vigilant citizens urged to create public awareness to save democracy

April 21, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Belagavi

“Some autocratic forces are ruling the country and subjugating the Constitutional agencies. There is an urgent need to save democracy,” Minister and Congress leader H.K. Patil said in Vijayapura on Sunday.

The Minister urged vigilant citizens like education experts, doctors, cooperation society members and others to create public awareness about the current situation in the country and save democracy.

He was speaking at a party meeting to campaign for Congress nominee Raju (H.R.) Alagur.

“If people are not made aware of the current situation in the country, the country will move towards dictatorship. Those attending this meeting are those who lead society. Each one of you will affect at least 100 families and 500 voters. Prof. Alagur is a dedicated social worker who will serve society and work to strengthen democracy. We need to support him,” he said.

“Concerns are being expressed in the United Nations about the direction our democracy has taken under the current administration. They implemented the electrical bonds scheme to collect money. But they made it a non-transparent system deliberately. They put it out of the right to information. The Union government misused the otherwise prestigious SBI. But the Supreme Court came to the rescue of the citizens. Its strict orders ensured that the bank provided information to the public,” he said.

“It has proved that our Constitution is alive,” he added.

Mr. Patil said that the Union government has used intimidation to collect electoral bonds. “Agencies like IT, ED and CBI were used to collect money. How is it different from extortion of money by underworld dons and anti-social elements?” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not hold press conferences. He does not answer anyone’s questions. He does not attend Parliament sessions properly and does not answer questions in Parliament? What kind of system is this? These issues should be debated in the current election. Sadly, it is not done. Politics is being done in the name of religion and caste. Changing this unfortunate situation should be our mission. The Congress is committed to protecting democracy. People should be made aware of this. Otherwise, our country will go from democracy to dictatorial rule,” he said.

Prof. Alagur said that he would keep the trust of the people by focusing on the all-round development of Vijayapura district. He said that MP Ramesh Jigajinagi has not contributed to the development of the district in anyway. “All his promises like Grape Research Centre, increasing the height of Alamatti dam, more and better train service and Vande Bharat Express are yet to start,” he said.

Congress leader Mahantesh Biradar said that Prof. Alagur comes from a family of educators.

“He taught Political Science. His mother taught schoolchildren. His grandmother Sayavva went to the Dalit keris and taught the children there, before Independence, he said. He is a progressive thinker. He is honest and dedicated. He is popular. He deserves to win,” Dr. Biradar said.

He said that Mr. Jigajinagi remained silent in Parliament for the last 15 years. “We should support Prof. Alagur if we want the voice of Vijayapura to be heard in Parliament,” he said.

District Congress Committee president M.S. Loni, AICC observer Saiyada Buranuddin, KPCC secretary Sangamesh Babaleswar and others were present.