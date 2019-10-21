Karnataka

Vidya Bhavana to conduct coaching for banking exams

Vidya Bhavana, Mysuru is conducting coaching classes for banking and LIC examinations. The subjects include mental ability, quantitative aptitude, general English and banking. It will be conducted by trained resource persons. Call 9845341755, 0821-2481873.

