Vidhana Soudha Chalo poster released in Hubballi

February 11, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Karnataka State Samyukta ASHAs Association affiliated to AIUTUC will stage a protest in Bengaluru on February 13 and 14.

A poster of the Vidhana Soudha Chalo protest was released in front of Chitaguppi Park in Hubballi on Sunday.

Their demands include regularisation of services, increasing wages and working conditions and dropping the practice of deducting various expenses from their salaries and others.

District president of the association Bhuvana Bellary said that the State government’s move to link ASHAs to the RCH portal has turned out to be a curse for them. Due to this, ASHAs are losing 25%-30% of their wages every month.

“No one, including officers in the department, has any explanation for this leakage. ASHAs have been agitating seeking delinking them from the portal, for eight years, but the government has not relented. We have got only assurances even after a series of meetings with Health Department officials. This should change. Our demands should be accepted,” she said.

She demanded that the government should ensure monthly payment of at least ₹15,000 to ASHAs, with no deductions.

Leaders Shettar, Sujata Hiremath, Sarvamangala Kodihal, Jayashree Sunagara, Annapurna Godike, Poornima Mathad, Roopa and others were present.

